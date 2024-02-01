© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 1, 2024

By Cassie Knust
Published February 1, 2024 at 2:18 PM MST
Rep. Matt Soper
Rep. Matt Soper - Facebook page
/
KVNF
Rep. Matt Soper

Funding that helps Spanish speakers get childcare licenses could end unless Colorado lawmakers step in. A new park is coming to Montrose’s Colorado Outdoor complex this summer. Rep. Matt Soper was removed Tuesday from the state’s Agriculture House Committee by newly-minted House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese. The Town of Paonia recently approved changes in lighting for the long-awaited finalization of its Dark Sky application. After nearly 20 years of keeping Montezuma County informed, the final issue of the Four Corners Free Press recently hit newsstands across Cortez.

KVNF Regional Newscast
Stay Connected
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
See stories by Cassie Knust