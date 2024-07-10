KVNF Regional Newscast: July 10, 2024

FEATURE: Vaccination rates in Colorado for K-12 schools are still below pre-pandemic levels, according to recent state data. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is hoping to reverse that trend. The agency is sending out notices to parents whose kids are behind on vaccines. Its mobile public health clinic is also hitting the road this summer to provide vaccines in underserved areas. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano speaks to Colorado State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy about the agency's effort to increase vaccination rates before the start of the next school year.

TOP STORY: The Colorado State Patrol DUI Team and Delta County’s troop conducted a surge enforcement over the 4th of July weekend. The enforcement resulted in 47 contacts, three DUI arrests all involving previous offenders and five seat belt Citations. In the past five years, this area has seen 28 fatality crashes and 257 crashes where occupants sustained serious bodily injury. The majority of these incidents occurred late Friday and into Saturday nights. The leading causal factor for these crashes is impaired driving.

An avian flu outbreak at a commercial poultry facility on the Eastern Plains prompted Governor Jared Polis to declare a state of emergency. Polis’ declaration allows the state to get directly involved with containment and mitigation efforts. The Weld County outbreak comes amid the statewide spread of the virus in dairy cattle. Colorado health officials said last week that a northeast Colorado dairy farmer recently contracted the state’s first human case this year and has since recovered.

When thinking about safety this summer, remember to include your dog in your plans. Getting outside can mean heat exhaustion, ticks, and more. K-D-N-K's Lily Jones reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio.