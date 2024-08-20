KVNF Regional Newscast: August 20, 2024

FEATURE: The hearing to oust Trustee Bill Brunner from the Paonia Town Board took place over two days and lasted more than six hours. In the end, Trustees voted 3 -1 to remove Brunner.

TOP STORIES: Montrose Delta County recently removed stage 1 fire restrictions due to the monsoonal moisture both counties have received over the past couple of weeks. Progress is being made on the Bucktail Fire burning in the West End of Montrose County. The fire which began on August 1st was mapped at 90% containment as of Monday. The fire has consumed over 7,000 acres according to the last official update.

Delta County Commissioners bid farewell to outgoing Delta County Health Director Karen O’Brien. O’Brien is retiring after 17 years in the position. Jacqueline Davis ,Former Public Information Officer at Delta Health, has stepped into the role as the county’s new Health Director.

In more Delta County news, Commissioners Mike Lane and Don Suppes authorized a letter of support for a grant application to the Electronic Recording Technology Board for an upgrade in recording system for Delta County Clerk and Recorder Teri Stephenson, reports the Delta County Independent. The letter said the proposed upgrade would save the county money through efficiencies, manpower, maintenance costs and reduces the likelihood for errors and will provide better customer service and increased security.

The board also approved a resolution to cancel uncollected property taxes that have been deemed uncollectible after a period of one year after the date of their becoming delinquent. The total uncollected amount this year was just over $15,000. The board approved a bid award to K&D Construction, Inc. of Grand Junction for the apron reconstruction and reconfiguration at Blake Field Airport. The bid for schedule I and II totals in the amount of $1.2 million.

Relatives of two women who died in an accident on Camp Bird Road in 2022 are suing the Jeep tour company and the estate of the driver who also died in the accident for negligence. The family is suing for more than $75,000 in damages under the Colorado Wrongful Death Act. A toxicology test showed that driver Don Fehd had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash. You can read the entire story at ouraynews.com.

