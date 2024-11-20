KVNF Regional Newscast: November 20, 2024

FEATURE: Paonia residents have agreed to pay an extra $3 per month for another 10 years to fund sidewalk improvements and — for the first time — provide new sidewalks where none currently exist. Marty Durlin spoke with Paonia Mayor Paige Smith about the future of sidewalks and other Town infrastructure.

TOP STORIES: The wildlife underpass on U.S. 550 near Billy Creek State Wildlife Area is complete, according to The Colorado Department of Transportation. FNF Construction completed the project last week north of Ridgway on an 8-mile section of the highway bordering Ridgway State Park. In addition to a wildlife underpass, the project widened shoulders for a southbound passing lane south of the Pa-Co-Chu-Puk campground.

Features designed to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions include fencing, jump-outs and deer guards throughout the corridor. CDOT says the project will reduce animal - vehicle collisions by 85%. The project connected 3 miles of new deer fencing to existing features and created 7 miles of wildlife safety corridor, as well as created a safer passing lane on the highway. CDOT previously identified the crossing area as the No. 1 safety issue on the highway between Montrose and Ouray.

Christmas tree permits for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests are now available for purchase over the counter and online through Recreation.gov. Information about designated cutting areas, cutting dates and types of trees that may be cut can be found on the recreation.gov website. In person transactions may be available depending upon the ranger district.

ELECTION NEWS: KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports on a collaboration between numerous governors including Governor Jared Polis and the Governor of Illinois to a launch new coalition to protect the democratic process on the state level.

Voters in several Western states had ranked-choice ballot initiatives to consider this election — and they did not fare well. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse spoke with an elections researcher for insight into the results.