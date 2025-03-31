KVNF Regional Newscast: March 31, 2025

FEATURE: KVNF’s Brody Wilson follows up ongoing tensions among the Montrose County Board of County Commissioners over the recent hiring of the new Public Health Director.

LOCAL NEWS: Community members in the Cedaredge area have started a GoFundMe campaign following the devastating loss of their barn last Tuesday. According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, sisters Krooklyn and Paisley Nicolas lost 4-H show animals, saddles, tack, gear, and expensive show equipment. The fund had raised about just under $5K as of last week. Contributions can also be made at any Bank of Colorado Branch. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. More on this story can be found at montrosepress.com

Montrose Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found behind the sign at the United Methodist Church on South Park Avenue last week, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The man, said to be in his 40s, has not been identified pending an autopsy and next of kin notification. Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said foul play is not suspected. Pastor Kevin Young said the man had a chronic health condition that could have played a role in his death.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins recently announced the release of obligated funding for rural energy programs, reports the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. That’s welcome news for Grand Valley Power and Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association as the two entities are hoping for $13 million and $2.5 billion, respectively, that the Biden administration had awarded them in Inflation Reduction Act funds. In a press release, the USDA said that previously obligated funding under the Rural Energy For America Program (REAP), New ERA and Powering Affordable Clean Energy (PACE) programs will be released. However, the announcement also said recipients “will have 30 days to review and voluntarily revise their project plans to align with” Trump’s executive order.

Montrose City Councilors recently voted to approve an Ordinance that moves the Public Works Facility Project forward.