KVNF Regional Newscast: May 16, 2025

Today's KVNF regional newscast covers a range of stories from across the Western Slope.

Headlines

We begin in Ouray, where the trial for Jason Dieffenderfer—one of three men accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl—may be postponed and moved out of the county. Dieffenderfer’s attorney filed a motion to change venue and plans to seek a delay. The trial is currently set to begin June 9, but defense attorneys argue that pretrial publicity could make it difficult to find an impartial jury. Prosecutors may not oppose the requests. You can read more at OurayNews.com.

In state news, a new law signed by Governor Jared Polis gives the Colorado State Land Board more flexibility to consider recreation and conservation when managing trust lands. The law creates a 21-member working group to draft new policy recommendations by 2026. The Land Board has generated more than $2 billion for public schools in the last 15 years.

Colorado Mesa University in Montrose received a generous gift this week from Jim and Sharen Branscome. The former Montrose residents donated $1 million to support students at CMU-Montrose who are pursuing technical training. The new fund will help students with financial hurdles like rent or childcare and is aimed at boosting job-ready education on the Western Slope. It builds on the Branscombes’ earlier support through the Doyle Burns Fund.

Water

As Colorado and other Colorado River Basin states try to conserve water, new data show alfalfa farms are consuming a growing share of the supply. In 2024, alfalfa farms in Colorado used over 418 billion gallons—up 41% from two years prior. That’s roughly one-third of the state’s entire Colorado River allocation and enough water to supply Denver for 38 years. Critics say that level of use to support livestock feedlots is unsustainable.

Land Conservation Event

This Saturday, May 17, Montrose and Ouray County Indivisible will host “Stand for the Land,” a rally and panel discussion focused on protecting public lands. The event kicks off with a honk-and-wave along Hwy. 62 in Ridgway at 4:30, followed by a potluck and speaker panel at the Decker Room at 5:45. The panel will include Indigenous leader Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk, mountain guide advocate Matt Wade, wilderness activist Robyn Cascade, and Ouray climber Dolgio Nergui.

The event is a response to federal efforts to fast-track uranium mining and sell off public lands.

Farm Friday

And finally on this week’s “Farm Friday,” we visit the Hotchkiss Sheep Camp Stock Dog Trials, held last weekend. This year’s trials were especially meaningful following the passing of longtime organizer Jolie Clark. Fellow handlers and friends kept the event going in her honor. One of them, Steve Allen, ran Jolie’s dog Oren as a tribute. Allen says Oren was still focused on the field and ready to work. The future of the event is uncertain, but organizers say they hope to carry it on. You can find updates on Facebook.