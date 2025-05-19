KVNF Regional Newscast: May 19, 2025

FEATURE: Seven Tibetan Monks made a whirlwind tour in Delta County last week, offering blessings and teachings as they sought support for their monastery in India, where they live in exile. Local rancher Doug Beale was their host. Marty Durlin reports from Hotchkiss.

NEWS: Legislators representing Montrose and Delta counties, including Representative Matt Soper, Senator Marc Catlin, Senator Cleave Simpson and Representative Larry Don Suckla are members of the new Legislative Rural Caucus that brings together members of both houses and different political parties to represent rural interests. Rep.Soper says, in the past the group of rural legislators have been dubbed the “raucous caucus” in the past. The new caucus will include Democrats and Republicans, from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains and the areas in between, who geologically represent most of the state.

Jim and Sharen Branscome have donated $1 million to Colorado Mesa University-Montrose through the CMU Foundation. The Branscomes are former longtime residents of Montrose who now reside in Scottsdale. The gift is dedicated to technical education and economic development with the CMU-Montrose campus downtown. The donation will directly support students pursuing certifications to work in a variety of technical occupations. More on the last two stories can be found at montrosepress.com

Delta City of Murals will host a ribbon cutting for Delta's newest mural. The event will be held at 5 pm Friday June 13th at the Delta County Public Library's Delta branch off Meeker Street. The new piece of art was created by local artist Seth Weber and sponsored by Delta Creative Coalition, Delta County Libraries, Rotary Club of Delta Colorado, and the City of Delta. The art honors the children of the community.

KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on how a number of old oil and gas permits are getting attention from local conservation groups and the closure of a popular trails for most of the summer.

