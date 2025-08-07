KVNF Regional Newscast: August 7, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Delta City Councilor unanimously voted to appoint former council member Gerald Roberts to the District B vacancy, reports the Delta County Independent. Roberts will serve in his appointed role until the April election. He's replacing Jamie Lane, who resigned her seat last month.

Two people died Tuesday morning when their Honda Civic rolled off Red Mountain Pass, U.S. 550. According to the Colorado State Patrol the vehicle traveled down 320 feet into the river below. The car landed upside down in the water, trapping a young girl inside. The child was rescued and airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Governor Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency to support response efforts for the Leroux Fire in Delta County. The order took effect on Tuesday. Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor requested help from the state as the fire has grown beyond local capacity. The order provides for additional, external resources and state support to help manage and suppress the fire, and protect private property.

The National Preparedness Level for wildfires has increased to a 4 as wildland fire activity has increased across multiple Geographic Areas. The National Interagency Coordination Center (NICC) noted heavy competition of national fire resources. Forecasters say weather patterns favor large fire ignition and growth.

SOUTH RIM FIRE: The South Rim Fire at Black Canyon National Park is now in a patrol and monitor status with the fire isolated to interior areas. With the fire tamed, efforts to restore parts of the park begin. KVNF spoke with TJ Clifford with the US Forest Services - Burned Area Emergency Response Team on restoration efforts.

Today Clifford focuses on the East Portal road and the Gunnison River. According to the BAER team, the Gunnison Tunnel is located upstream from the burned area and would likely experience minimal debris impacts. The entire conversation on rehabilitation efforts at the Black Canyon National Park is available at KVNF Stories.

REGIONAL NEWS: In regional news, the Trump administration has expedited several projects in our region under the executive order declaring a “national energy emergency.” But as Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports, some are questioning whether this was an actual emergency, or a tactic to limit public involvement.

MONTROSE COUNTY FAIR: The Montrose County fair wrapped up July 26th, however, KVNF’s Brody Wilson’s enthusiasm for the event is still glowing bright. Wilson spent time at the fair and interviewed two young ladies who were getting their lambs ready for show. You can find more stories on the fair at KVNF Stories.