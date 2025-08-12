KVNF Regional Newscast: August 12, 2025

REGIONAL NEWS: The Town of Lake City is celebrating their 150th Anniversary on Saturday, August 16th from 10am until 4pm in Lake City Town Park. There will be a cultural presentation by the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe followed by live music, a cornhole tournament, drinks and cupcakes. This event is family friendly and open to the public.

WILDFIRE UPDATES: The Leroux Fire northeast of 3100 road and Redlands Mesa Road is listed at 90% containment. The fire has been turned back to BLM Southwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Unit to complete suppression efforts and to begin fire restoration efforts. All pre-evacuation status have been lifted and 3100 road is open to normal traffic

Turner Gulch Fire — Burning in Mesa County out west near Gateway is holding at roughly 28,600 acres. Crews are working 24 hours a day, patrolling lines, protecting structures, and keeping watch along Highway 141. Red Flag conditions remain, with gusty winds and low humidity expected to keep fire activity high.

Stoner Mesa Fire — This fire is burning just west of Rico on the West Side of Lizard Head Pass, in Montezuma and Dolores counties is now over 3,100 acres with no containment. Firefighters are focused on protecting structures in Rico and along Highway 145, installing pumps and sprinklers. Rico remains in “Ready” status, and a fire area closure is in place on the San Juan National Forest.

Lee and Elk Fires — Up north surrounding. In Garfield and Rio Blanco counties, the Lee Fire is 113,000 acres. The nearby Elk Fire is 14,600 acres. Crews are reinforcing lines along Highway 13 and County Road 5, with structure protection remaining a top priority. Critical fire weather could drive rapid growth.

Oak Fire — In Archuleta County, the Oak Fire ignited Sunday and continues to grow in a populated area West of Pagosa Springs. Mandatory evacuations are in place for the Elk Park subdivision and residences off Ironwood Drive. Pre-evacuation orders extend north of Highway 160 toward Martinez Canyon. The Red Cross has opened a shelter at Pagosa Springs High School. Air tankers are on scene, and the Governor has authorized a disaster declaration for this fire.

ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS: In 2015, a spill from the abandoned Gold King Mine turned the waters of the Animas River orange, starting in Silverton, following through Durango and downstream into New Mexico and the San Juan River. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes has more on the spill’s impact, ten years later.

ENTERTAINMENT FEATURE: On this week’s entertainment segment, James Barrs interviews Filmmaker Suzannah Herbert, director of Natchez which screens outside at The Kiss Flower this Saturday August 16 at 8:30 pm. Natchez was the winner of Best Documentary at Tribeca 2025 and tells the story of a small Mississippi town wrestling with its painful past and the legacy of antebellum tourism.