© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY RAFFLE TICKETS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 14, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published August 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT
During the summer, Lake City elementary school teacher Jackilyn Gleason sells homegrown produce and homemade goods at the local farmers market.
1 of 3  — IMG_0671.jpeg
During the summer, Lake City elementary school teacher Jackilyn Gleason sells homegrown produce and homemade goods at the local farmers market.
Laura Palmisano / KVNF
Lake City Community school children sell homemade goods at the local farmers market.
2 of 3  — IMG_0668.jpeg
Lake City Community school children sell homemade goods at the local farmers market.
Laura Palmisano / KVNF
A moment of levity at the Grand Mesa Arts Center Writers Symposium. From left, poet Wendy Videlock, novelist Shelley Read, historian Tim Winegard, author and moderator Christie Aschwanden.
3 of 3  — keynote panel.jpeg
A moment of levity at the Grand Mesa Arts Center Writers Symposium. From left, poet Wendy Videlock, novelist Shelley Read, historian Tim Winegard, author and moderator Christie Aschwanden.
Marty Durlin / KVNF

Students learn skills at a local farmers market and writers find new ways of creating at the first annual Grand Mesa Writer's Symposium

LAKE CITY FARMERS MARKET: When school is out for the summer, some teachers have another job. In the tiny town of Lake City, one such educator turns her attention towards small-scale farming. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano, takes us to the local farmers market for the details

GRAND MESA WRITERS SYMPOSIUM: Authors, writers and readers attended the First Annual Writers' Symposium in Cedaredge last weekend, and were treated to a variety of workshops, a two-hour open mic and a keynote event featuring three highly awarded, best selling authors. Marty Durlin reports.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Lake CityGrand Mesa Writer's Symposium
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
See stories by Lisa Young