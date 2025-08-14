KVNF Regional Newscast: August 14, 2025

LAKE CITY FARMERS MARKET: When school is out for the summer, some teachers have another job. In the tiny town of Lake City, one such educator turns her attention towards small-scale farming. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano, takes us to the local farmers market for the details

GRAND MESA WRITERS SYMPOSIUM: Authors, writers and readers attended the First Annual Writers' Symposium in Cedaredge last weekend, and were treated to a variety of workshops, a two-hour open mic and a keynote event featuring three highly awarded, best selling authors. Marty Durlin reports.

