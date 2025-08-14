KVNF Regional Newscast: August 14, 2025
1 of 3 — IMG_0671.jpeg
During the summer, Lake City elementary school teacher Jackilyn Gleason sells homegrown produce and homemade goods at the local farmers market.
Laura Palmisano / KVNF
2 of 3 — IMG_0668.jpeg
Lake City Community school children sell homemade goods at the local farmers market.
Laura Palmisano / KVNF
3 of 3 — keynote panel.jpeg
A moment of levity at the Grand Mesa Arts Center Writers Symposium. From left, poet Wendy Videlock, novelist Shelley Read, historian Tim Winegard, author and moderator Christie Aschwanden.
Marty Durlin / KVNF
Students learn skills at a local farmers market and writers find new ways of creating at the first annual Grand Mesa Writer's Symposium
LAKE CITY FARMERS MARKET: When school is out for the summer, some teachers have another job. In the tiny town of Lake City, one such educator turns her attention towards small-scale farming. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano, takes us to the local farmers market for the details
GRAND MESA WRITERS SYMPOSIUM: Authors, writers and readers attended the First Annual Writers' Symposium in Cedaredge last weekend, and were treated to a variety of workshops, a two-hour open mic and a keynote event featuring three highly awarded, best selling authors. Marty Durlin reports.