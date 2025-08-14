© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 15, 2025

By Brody Wilson,
Lisa Young
Published August 14, 2025 at 11:08 PM MDT
South Rim of Black Canyon to Partially Reopen After Fire
The South Rim of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park will partially reopen Monday, August 18, forty days after the South Rim Fire forced its closure. The wildfire burned over 4,200 acres and destroyed campgrounds and other infrastructure, but the visitor center and administration building were spared. Visitors will be able to drive to the visitor center and access Tomichi and Gunnison Point overlooks. Most trails, campgrounds, and South Rim Drive remain closed, with hopes to reopen more areas by Labor Day.

Recall Effort Against Montrose County Commissioner Nears Deadline
The campaign to recall Montrose County Commissioner Scott Mijares faces a crucial test: collecting enough valid signatures to place the measure on November’s ballot. Organizers need 4,540 valid signatures—25% of the last general election’s turnout—by Monday. Signature validation typically rejects 15–20% of entries. Organizers report they are about 600 signatures short and are launching a last-minute push. Mijares has dismissed the effort as a political stunt. More information is available at RecallScottMijares.com and Mijares’ rebuttal can be found at MontroseCountyRepublicans.org.

BLM Works with Leaseholders as Lee Fire Burns in Northwest Colorado
The Lee Fire, now the fifth-largest in Colorado history, has burned over 133,000 acres in Garfield and Rio Blanco counties. Much of the land is leased for cattle grazing and oil and gas. Bill Mills, BLM White River Field Office manager, says the agency is working with leaseholders to allow necessary work in closed areas while ensuring quick evacuation if conditions change. No oil and gas infrastructure has been damaged.

Olathe Farm Tour Highlights Tuxedo Corn’s Sweet Harvest
On this week’s Farm Friday, senior reporter Lisa Young visited the Tuxedo Corn Company’s processing plant in Olathe. Co-owner David Harold shared the company’s 30-year history, from humble beginnings to managing 1,300 acres producing onions, beans, squash, watermelon, and the renowned Olathe Sweet sweet corn. This year’s sweet corn harvest covers about 900 acres. Due to freight costs and market shifts, most corn now stays within Colorado and neighboring states. The operation employs over 160 legal migrant workers through the H2A program. Visitors on the Olathe Farm Tour sampled fresh corn and learned about challenges local farmers face.

Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
