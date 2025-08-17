KVNF Regional Newscast: August 18, 2025

Delta and Montrose Hospitals Partner on OB/GYN Care

Delta Health and Montrose Regional Health have announced a new joint venture to strengthen OB/GYN services across the region. Under the new model, women in Delta County will continue to receive prenatal visits, screenings, and other care close to home. Deliveries, however, will now take place at Montrose Regional Health’s labor and delivery unit in Montrose.

Hospital officials say the collaboration ensures families have access to advanced facilities and specialized staff while still keeping prenatal care local. Delta Health President Jonathan Kohee called it “the best of both worlds,” combining personalized care near home with the resources of a high-volume birthing center. Leaders at both hospitals emphasized that the shift responds to declining birth volumes and a nationwide shortage of obstetric providers, while maintaining safe, quality care for mothers and newborns.

Japanese Beetle Threat in Western Colorado

Invasive Japanese beetles are spreading across Colorado’s Front Range and could threaten orchards and vineyards in Mesa County. The beetles, metallic green and about the size of a coffee bean, damage turf grass as grubs and feed on fruits, vegetables, and flowers as adults.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture is in its third year of treatments to keep the pests from taking hold in western Colorado. Spokesperson Indra Gabrieu said the program has reduced populations but remains costly and requires long-term commitment. A state quarantine also restricts movement of certain plant materials from the Front Range to the Western Slope in order to protect the region’s agricultural economy.

Wildfire Smoke and Public Health

As smoke drifts into Colorado from large wildfires across the West, researchers warn of health risks tied to fine particulate pollution. CU Boulder atmospheric chemist Dr. Yost de Gao says wildfire smoke is especially harmful because it contains high levels of PM 2.5 particles—tiny pollutants that penetrate deep into the lungs.

Unlike constant urban air pollution, wildfire smoke is episodic, causing sudden spikes in respiratory issues. De Gao notes that emergency room visits and asthma inhaler sales rise sharply when smoke events occur. He also warned that smoke transported long distances can still worsen air quality and contribute to ozone formation. With climate change fueling larger and more frequent fires, researchers are studying how burning urban materials like plastics and cars creates even more toxic compounds.

Biologists Rescue Rare Trout from Stoner Mesa Fire

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the San Juan National Forest worked quickly last week to save a unique strain of native Colorado River cutthroat trout as the Stoner Mesa Fire advanced near Rico. The fish, known as the Uncompahgre cutthroat, were collected from Wildcat Creek using electrofishing techniques.

Biologists netted 266 trout—more than their goal of 250—and transported them to the Roaring Judy Hatchery north of Gunnison. The fish are now in isolation tanks, where they will be cared for until it is safe to return them to the wild. Officials say the rescue is critical to preserving the genetic diversity of Colorado’s native trout, which face growing threats from wildfire, habitat loss, and non-native species.