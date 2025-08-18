KVNF Regional Newscast: August 19, 2025

Recall Petition Targets Commissioner Majares

A group of Montrose County citizens has turned in more than 5,400 signatures in an effort to recall Commissioner Scott Majares. That’s nearly 900 more than required to trigger a recall election.

The Clerk and Recorder’s office has 15 business days to verify the signatures. If enough are valid, the recall question will appear on the November ballot.

Organizers say more than 120 volunteers helped gather signatures. They described the campaign as a grassroots effort and noted that few recall petitions in Colorado ever make it to the ballot.

Majares has faced criticism since before taking office in January. He delayed a key county manager appointment, faced accusations of violating open meetings laws, and clashed with fellow commissioners. Most recently, his interim county manager resigned, citing a toxic work environment.

Majares has not responded publicly. Fellow Commissioner Sean Pond posted a long statement on Facebook accusing moderate Republicans of leading the recall effort.

National Park Service Staffing Concerns

Park advocates are raising alarms ahead of the National Park Service’s 109th anniversary. Tracy Coppola with the National Parks Conservation Association says recent budget cuts have led to major staffing losses.

At the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, 24 out of 74 staff positions are currently unfilled. Custodial staff have been let go, and other park staff have taken on cleaning duties.

The association is hosting events nationwide to call attention to the issue, including one at Gemini Brewery in Grand Junction on Friday, August 22nd from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Lee Fire Becomes One of Colorado’s Largest

The Lee Fire has burned more than 137,000 acres in northwest Colorado, making it the second-largest active wildfire in the country and the fifth-largest in state history.

The fire started August 2nd from a lightning strike and has been burning through dry sagebrush and piñon-juniper woodlands. Conditions have been described as extreme, with little relief from wind, heat, and drought.

Firefighters say they’ve been surprised by how aggressively the fire has moved through terrain that doesn’t usually burn for long. Meteorologists confirm the area is experiencing exceptional drought, and forecasts show little chance of regular rainfall through fall.

Scientists say climate change is likely playing a role. A wet year in 2024 encouraged plant growth, which has since dried out, creating more fuel. Experts warn that these intense, long-lasting fires could become the new normal.

CDOT Projects Continue to Slow Travel

Roadwork continues across southwest Colorado:

On Highway 145 near Telluride, crews are paving between the Society Turn Roundabout and Mountain Village. Expect delays of 15 to 30 minutes, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through August 28th.

Coal Bank Pass on US-550 will be closed daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., August 25th through 28th, for culvert installation.

On Monarch Pass, Highway 50 is undergoing three days of paving through August 20th. Drivers may face 15-minute delays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers are reminded to check COtrip.org or download the COtrip Planner app for real-time updates and detour options.