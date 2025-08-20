KVNF Regional Newscast: August 20th, 2025

Exceptional Drought Expands Across the Region

It’s Water Wednesday here on KVNF—but there’s less water to talk about than usual. Delta and Mesa Counties have now been classified under “exceptional drought,” the most extreme category tracked by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The snow is completely melted from the high country, and recent precipitation has been scarce. That combination is leaving much of the Western Slope dry and vulnerable at the peak of irrigation season.

UVWUA Cuts Water Deliveries to 60% of Normal

In response to worsening conditions, the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association has reduced irrigation deliveries. All shareholders—who irrigate thousands of acres across Delta and Montrose counties—were cut to 60% of normal flow last week.

The association’s uniform cut policy means every member is affected equally. According to UVWUA staff, this ensures fairness as water supplies tighten across the valley.

Parents Sue Over 2019 Drowning in South Canal

A Montrose family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association.

Matt and Emily Imus say their 17-year-old son Connor drowned in the South Canal in 2019 while trying to save his dog, Bella. The lawsuit alleges that the UVWUA failed to post signs or fencing at the location where he entered the water.

Their attorney argues the association had a duty to warn the public of known dangers, especially after a similar drowning occurred in 2010. The UVWUA denies liability and says Connor was trespassing.

The Imus family is also pursuing claims against federal land agencies that manage the canal corridor. A jury trial has been requested but not yet scheduled.

The lawsuit comes just weeks after another body was discovered in the South Canal on August 5 in a similar location. That case remains under investigation.

Ridgway Rebuilds After 2024 Storm Destroys Water Diversion

When a massive storm tore through Ridgway in August 2024, it destroyed the town’s main water diversion system. More than a year later, construction is finally underway on a new, more resilient setup to keep clean water flowing.

Town Manager Preston Neill says the storm sent a surge of water down Beaver Creek, filling the diversion and part of the Ridgway Ditch with mud, boulders, and debris. The creek itself shifted course and dropped below the elevation of the town’s intake system, cutting off access to the reservoir.

Construction on the new diversion began August 11. The town secured state and federal support, including reimbursement for 75% of construction costs from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

In the meantime, the town relied on temporary piping and backup supply from Cottonwood Creek. Stage III water restrictions were also implemented earlier this summer.

You can find more details and design plans at:

townofridgway.colorado.gov/beaver-creek-diversion-restoration-project

