KVNF Regional Newscast: August 21st, 2025

Second Mesa County Measles Case Prompts Exposure Warning

Mesa County Public Health has confirmed a second case of measles. State health officials have identified 14 public exposure sites in Grand Junction and Fruita between August 10–15. Unvaccinated individuals are urged to get the MMR vaccine, and those with symptoms should contact providers before seeking care. Full exposure site info here: https://cdphe.colorado.gov/diseases-a-to-z/measles/colorado-exposure-location-information

Mesa County’s Economic Snapshot: Slight Job Losses, Steady Growth in Health Care

Colorado Mesa University economist Dr. Nathan Perry reports Mesa County’s unemployment rate has ticked up to 4.9%, slightly above state and national averages. Health care continues to drive job growth, while housing inventory has jumped 26%. Rents are up, and new business filings are lagging behind last year’s pace. Full report here: https://www.coloradomesa.edu/business/documents/mesa-county-economic-newsletter-august-2025.pdf

Industrial Logging Practices Linked to Higher Fire Risk in New Study

A new study from the University of Utah finds that forests used for industrial logging—often denser and less diverse—are more prone to high-severity wildfire. Researcher Jacob Levine says climate change will worsen these risks, but thinning and prescribed burns remain effective mitigation tools, even in extreme conditions.

Paonia-Based Roofer Selected for Yellowstone Restoration Project