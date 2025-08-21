© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY RAFFLE TICKETS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 21st, 2025

By Brody Wilson
Published August 21, 2025 at 7:31 AM MDT
Steve Clisset
Steve Clisset
Steve Clisset
Second Mesa County Measles Case Prompts Exposure Warning

Mesa County Public Health has confirmed a second case of measles. State health officials have identified 14 public exposure sites in Grand Junction and Fruita between August 10–15. Unvaccinated individuals are urged to get the MMR vaccine, and those with symptoms should contact providers before seeking care. Full exposure site info here: https://cdphe.colorado.gov/diseases-a-to-z/measles/colorado-exposure-location-information

Mesa County’s Economic Snapshot: Slight Job Losses, Steady Growth in Health Care

Colorado Mesa University economist Dr. Nathan Perry reports Mesa County’s unemployment rate has ticked up to 4.9%, slightly above state and national averages. Health care continues to drive job growth, while housing inventory has jumped 26%. Rents are up, and new business filings are lagging behind last year’s pace. Full report here: https://www.coloradomesa.edu/business/documents/mesa-county-economic-newsletter-august-2025.pdf

Industrial Logging Practices Linked to Higher Fire Risk in New Study

A new study from the University of Utah finds that forests used for industrial logging—often denser and less diverse—are more prone to high-severity wildfire. Researcher Jacob Levine says climate change will worsen these risks, but thinning and prescribed burns remain effective mitigation tools, even in extreme conditions.

Paonia-Based Roofer Selected for Yellowstone Restoration Project
Steve Cosette and his local roofing crew at Dragon Armor have been tapped to restore the roofs of 14 historic buildings at Fort Yellowstone. Their handcrafted, diamond-shaped metal shingles are nearly identical to those used in the early 1900s—and are made right here in the North Fork Valley. https://dragonarmorshingles.com

KVNF Regional Newscast
Stay Connected
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
See stories by Brody Wilson