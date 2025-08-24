KVNF Regional Newscast: August 25th, 2025

US 550 to Close Daily This Week for Wall and Culvert Work

Drivers on U.S. Highway 550 between Durango and Silverton should prepare for four-hour midday closures this week. From August 25 through 28, the road will close in both directions from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., as crews install a new retaining wall and culvert near the summit of Coal Bank Pass. The work is part of CDOT’s ongoing Rockfall Mitigation and Wall Replacement Project, which began in May and includes slope excavation and rock removal.

Mudslides and Motorcycle Accident Cause Disruptions on US 550 Near Ouray

CDOT and Ouray County issued an emergency alert Sunday about mudslides south of Ridgway in the Orvis Hot Springs area. While the highway remains open, officials warned of hazardous driving conditions with rocks and debris on the road, especially dangerous for motorcycles. Drivers were asked to use extreme caution and watch for emergency crews clearing the scene.

Over the weekend, Red Mountain Pass was closed for several hours following a motorcycle accident and vehicle recovery just above the waterfall overlook south of Ouray. These incidents follow a deadly month on US 550, prompting increased public concern over safety on the corridor.

Fire Damages Fiesta Guadalajara in Montrose

A Thursday afternoon fire at Fiesta Guadalajara on South Townsend in Montrose damaged the restaurant’s attic and second-story office space. Crews from the Montrose Fire Protection District quickly extinguished the flames outside and spent several hours scouring the attic and roof to ensure there was no lingering fire. The restaurant’s interior sustained smoke and water damage, and the ignition source remains unknown.

National Park Service Turns 109 Amid Budget Concerns

Today marks the 109th anniversary of the National Park Service. But this year’s celebration comes amid proposed budget cuts ranging from hundreds of millions to over $1 billion. Former Colorado National Monument Superintendent Ken Mabrey warned that without proper funding and staffing, “the National Park Service will be like a movie set… a hollow shell.” He encouraged people to volunteer with public lands groups, noting, “We can’t replace those paid employees… but we can sure help out.”

The Colorado National Monument alone contributed $35 million to Mesa County’s economy last year. Outdoor recreation supports roughly 1 in 10 local jobs.

Live Call-In Show Tonight on the Future of Our Parks

To mark the Park Service’s anniversary, KVNF and KRCL in Salt Lake City will co-host a live call-in show from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.. KVNF’s Brody Wilson will speak with Elaine Leslie, a former National Park Service official from Durango, while KRCL’s Valine Peritrovich will host two national park advocates from Utah. The public is invited to join the conversation and reflect on the past and future of national parks.

Craig Childs Reflects on the Disappearing Night Sky in The Wild Dark

Author and Norwood resident Craig Childs explores the meaning of darkness in his new book The Wild Dark. In a recent interview, he described stargazing as “another half of the world… the entire universe.” Childs said darkness offers a unique connection to place and argued that light pollution is one of the simplest environmental issues to address—“light is a toxin you can get rid of by turning it off.”

He praised local dark-sky regions like Paradox Valley and Dry Creek Basin, noting that some communities resist official dark sky designations but still actively protect their skies. The interview was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio.