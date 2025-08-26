KVNF Regional Newscast: August 26, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: The City of Delta will be replacing another council member. Bill Tedrow representing District C vacated his seat in order to become the new Chief Operating Officer of the city’s homeless shelter. Earlier this month, former member Gerald Roberts replaced Jamie Lane in District B after Lane resigned in June. The city is taking applications for the open District seat. The deadline is September 10.

Two local county fairs brought in over one point four million dollars to support local 4-H and FFA members. 171 market animals were sold during the 2025 Junior Market Livestock Sale at the Delta County Fair on Aug. 2 bringing in just under $548,000. In comparison the Montrose County Fair Junior Market Livestock Sale netted just over $856,000 dollars. Proceeds from the sale support local 4-H and FFA members who participated in their respective county fair.

STATE LEGISLATIVE NEWS: The special session continues into a second week at the state capitol. Tensions were high over the weekend as state lawmakers met to address a roughly 1 billion dollar budget shortfall and revise a controversial law regulating Artificial Intelligence.

ENVIROMENTAL NEWS: The Anchor Center for Blind Children, Colorado’s only nonprofit dedicated to serving young children who are blind or visually impaired, now boasts a robust 128-kilowatt rooftop solar array.

COLORADO WILDLIFE SAFETY: Traffic collisions with wildlife are a significant issue in the Rocky Mountain West. Over the past decade, the Colorado Department of Transportation says there have been more than 3,000 wildlife hits reported each year. On Colorado's Western Slope, a non-profit working to help mitigate collisions has released a report laying out recommendations for a specific stretch of highway near Aspen. Roaring Fork Safe Passages has been studying solutions to this persistent problem since 2022. The priority projects involve constructing two wildlife corridors – an overpass and an underpass.

