KVNF Regional Newscast: August 28, 2025

DELTA HEALTH CLOSES OB UNIT: Community members expressed both shock and outrage over the decision to close the Delta unit and join with Montrose Regional Hospital for its OB/GYN services during the August 18th Delta Health Board of Directors meeting. As part of our continued coverage, KVNF spoke with Delta Health CEO Jonathan Cohee to find out more.

LOCAL NEWS: Montrose County has confirmed its first West Nile Virus-related death of the season. The person was a man in his early 80s, and officials believe he was infected earlier this month. Right now, there are two confirmed cases of West Nile in Montrose County. The virus spreads through mosquito bites, and while most people show no symptoms, it can be dangerous—especially for older adults and those with certain health conditions. Lisa Gallegos, the county’s communicable disease coordinator, is urging people to take precautions. For more tips and up-to-date information, head to CDPHE’s West Nile webpage.

Paonia’s new Short-Term Rental Committee is officially in place. At a special meeting on August 19th, town officials selected two citizen members—Julie Bennett and Samantha “Sam” Staley. Bennett owns a tiny house STR and says it supports her family. Staley, who works for the U.S. Forest Service and doesn’t own an STR, said she sees both the economic value and potential risks. The committee will meet twice a month—on the first and third Tuesdays—at Town Hall. Meetings are open to the public and available on Zoom. Recordings will be available on the town’s website, but not on YouTube. You can find more information at townofpaonia.colorado.gov.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: The Lee Fire just northwest of Rifle has become Colorado’s fifth-largest in recorded history and a new report from Colorado State University suggested large-scale wildfires will be more frequent and less predictable in coming years.