KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: September 2, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published September 2, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT
Delta Health was awarded Colorado's Rural Provider Access and Affordability Stimulus Grant worth $650,000.
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Delta Health hospital in Delta, Colorado

The One Big Beautiful Bill could have negative impacts to rural hospitals including Delta Health

LOCAL NEWS: Travelers will encounter lengthy road closures on US Highway 550 Red Mountain Pass, Tuesdays through Thursdays, beginning today. The closure is for electrical power line work. San Miguel Power Association will require the five-hour full closures, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for the next three weeks in September. Work will take place on the north side of Red Mountain Pass from Ironton Park to just south of Ouray. The electrical power line work is weather-dependent.

HEALTH CARE NEWS: Critics warn that cuts to Medicaid included President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill could leave rural facilities struggling to serve patients who already face long drives and limited options for care. Jace DiCola is the health and wellness reporter for the Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction. He's been writing about how rural hospitals are bracing for the impacts of the bill.

KVNF continues its coverage on the closure of Delta Health’s labor and delivery unit tonight at 5:00 pm on Local Motion, our weekly public affairs program. Tonight, we bring you full coverage of the closure including public comments opposing the move and a candid interview with Delta Health CEO Jonathan Cohee on why the unit is closing.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
See stories by Lisa Young