KVNF Regional Newscast: September 2, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Travelers will encounter lengthy road closures on US Highway 550 Red Mountain Pass, Tuesdays through Thursdays, beginning today. The closure is for electrical power line work. San Miguel Power Association will require the five-hour full closures, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for the next three weeks in September. Work will take place on the north side of Red Mountain Pass from Ironton Park to just south of Ouray. The electrical power line work is weather-dependent.

HEALTH CARE NEWS: Critics warn that cuts to Medicaid included President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill could leave rural facilities struggling to serve patients who already face long drives and limited options for care. Jace DiCola is the health and wellness reporter for the Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction. He's been writing about how rural hospitals are bracing for the impacts of the bill.

KVNF continues its coverage on the closure of Delta Health’s labor and delivery unit tonight at 5:00 pm on Local Motion, our weekly public affairs program. Tonight, we bring you full coverage of the closure including public comments opposing the move and a candid interview with Delta Health CEO Jonathan Cohee on why the unit is closing.