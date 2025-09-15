KVNF Regional Newscast: September 15, 2025

DELTA COUNTY QUILTS OF VALOR: Delta County Quilts of Valor recently celebrated ten years of providing homemade quilts to veterans and active duty service members. The local chapter is part of the national organization “Quilts of Valor” created in 2003 by Catherine Roberts whose son was deployed to Iraq.

Betsy Krager serves as the group leader for the Delta County organization which began in 20 -15. She leads a group of 29 quilters who meet twice a month at The True Life Church in Cedaredge where each quilt is made with love and compassion.

Delta County Quilts of Valor often hand delivers the quilts to veterans at their homes or meet with recipients at various locations, including parks, churches and award ceremonies. While the pattern of the quilts vary, the color theme remains consistent with the traditional “red, white and blue” American theme.

Three local veterans were awarded their quilts of honor during the group's tenth anniversary this month including Joseph Luna, a Vietnam Veteran, from Cedaredge.

LOCAL NEWS: The remaining fire ban in Delta County was lifted on Friday. According to a press release, Stage 1 fire restrictions for unincorporated areas including Crawford and Sweitzer Lake State Parks as well as towns that were following the county’s restrictions are no longer in effect. The decision came following a shift in weather patterns and much-needed rainfall across the county along with cooler temperatures and higher humidity. While restrictions are being lifted, the Sheriff’s Office and fire management partners remind all residents and hunters to be extra vigilant and help prevent unintentional wildfires from starting this fall.

The previously scheduled road closures on US Highway 550 Red Mountain Pass, Tuesdays through Thursdays, from September 2 to 18, will no longer be necessary for electrical power line work. The Red Mountain Electrical Reliability & Broadband Improvement Project announced that the work requiring 5-hour full closures has been completed ahead of schedule. Motorists can expect US 550 between Ouray and Silverton to remain open September 16 to 18, during the previously scheduled closure times. Powerline crews will continue to perform work along the mountain corridor however it will have minimal impact to travel. Motorists are urged to stay alert, slow down and watch for workers beside the road.

National voter registration day is tomorrow September 16th. The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley will host a registration drive from 11 am to 3 pm at the Montrose Library. League members will also assist attendees with checking current voter information, and answer questions.

ECONOMIC NEWS: One Delta County hosted Dr. Nathan Perry, Colorado Mesa University economics professor, for the annual Delta County Economic Update. Perry began his presentation with a broad overview of the national economy before digging into state and local issues. Perry noted that Colorado is experiencing an economic downturn brought about by tariffs, a slowdown in population growth, a cooling labor market and less federal support.

As for Delta County, Perry was a bit more optimistic noting the increase in the county’s median household income and a decline in the poverty rate. Still, the county continues to experience the effects of an aging population and declining birth rate bringing challenges to the labor market.

