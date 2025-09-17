KVNF Regional Newscast: September 17, 2025

HEALTH CARE NEWS: In the past five years, rural areas across the country have lost 2,500 doctors. There are 43 percent fewer independent doctors and 11 percent fewer medical practices. Mountain West states are no exception to the trend, as Jenny Kinsey reports in New Mexico. As of late 2024, the exact number of rural doctors who left Colorado is not available. However, there continues to be a significant small community doctor shortage in the state. Some of the reasons for the exodus include an aging workforce; difficulties in recruitment and the national trend of doctors leaving rural areas.

The labor and delivery unit at Delta Health is scheduled to close this Friday. As part of our continued coverage. I spoke with John Swanson who commented during the August 18th Delta Health Board Meeting. Swanson talked about a hospital in southeastern Colorado that also closed its OB unit.

LOCAL NEWS: More than 250 animals rescued from a Delta County property this summer are now recovering or have been adopted. The June 21 rescue included 163 dogs and 95 cats, most found in filthy, overcrowded conditions, some with severe medical issues. The property owner, 78-year-old Barbara Bowman, faces 259 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

At the last hearing, the judge granted a delay to allow for a psychological evaluation of Bownan, but warned it would be the last continuance. Bowman is expected to enter a plea at her next court date in October. Animal rights advocates say they’re glad the animals are safe but want more awareness and accountability. You can find more on this story at deltacountyindependent.com

Following up on fire bans in our region: Stage 1 fire restrictions have been rescinded for several agencies and jurisdictions, including Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Curecanti National Recreation Area, unincorporated Montrose and Delta County, the Gunnison Field Office and the Bureau of Land Management, and the Uncompahgre Field Office of the BLM. Some local jurisdictions may require you to call dispatch and inform agencies if you will be conducting controlled burns. Never burn in windy weather; keep a shovel and water source at the ready, and have help available. Find regional fire information at West Slope Fire Information.

Ridgway’s largest hotel will soon stop serving tourists and instead house workers tied to a Four Seasons development in Mountain Village. MTN Lodge will provide all 52 of its rooms for construction crews beginning in February 2026. Hotel managers say the shift to long-term stays is needed to keep the business running through slow winter months. However, town leaders in Ridgway and officials across Montrose and San Miguel counties worry about impacts on local infrastructure and the loss of lodging for visitors. You can read more in the Ouray County Plaindealer at ouraynews.com.

COLORADO RIVER NEWS: Colorado’s top water agency will hold a hearing today about the future of the Shoshone water right. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports, Front Range utilities have pushed back on a plan to transfer ownership of some Colorado River water to the West Slope. The Front Range Water Council, which includes Denver Water, Aurora Water, Colorado Springs Utilities, and Northern Water, requested the hearing. While they support preserving flows in the Colorado River, they have concerns about how the water rights change might impact their own water supplies.

