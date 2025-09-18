KVNF Regional Newscast: September 18, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Three agencies are working together to respond to the presence of bats at the Delta Family Center and BELA Preschool, 822 Grand Ave in Delta. Delta County Public Health, Delta County School District and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are conducting a thorough assessment to ensure the health and safety of children, staff and community members.

At this time, all currently enrolled preschool children and staff are considered potentially exposed to bats. In addition, individuals who attended community events or activities and believe they or their child may have touched or had direct contact with a bat while at the Delta Family Center or during related activities since April may also have been exposed.

According to a press release, the bats tested negative for rabies, however, officials have closed off the affected area, the north part of the facility, where the bats were found. No students or staff will be allowed to access the space until it is cleared, inspected and confirmed safe.

Community members should also talk with your primary care provider or Delta County Public Health if you believe your child may have touched or had direct contact with a bat while at the Delta Family Center or during related activities.

A new senior apartment development in Montrose is set to open its doors next week, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Rendezvous offers 52 units for eligible adults 55 and older with incomes between 30% and 60% of the Area Median Income. The complex is a $23 million investment in affordable housing which includes $4.6 million in funding from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs received in 2024. The grand opening will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Sept. 24, at 2366 Robin’s Way, in Montrose.

Delta County Commissioners approved an Intergovernmental Agreement between Human Services and Delta County School District funded by Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. The contracted amount is just under $184,000 dollars. They also approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the county’s Human Services and Haven House with a contract amount of $15,000.00. Both entities will offer services to the county to assist risk communities.

STATE NEWS: The top Republican in the Colorado House had resigned, effective immediately, citing the vitriol at the end of the special legislative session last month. For the Colorado Capitol News Alliance Bente Birkeland reports.

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: This Friday at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts there will be a celebration of a long-time musical theatre creator, and Paonia local, Marty Durlin. KVNF's Brody Wilson caught up with Marty ahead of the event.

