KVNF Regional Newscast: September 19, 2025

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: Agritourism is the practice of attracting visitors to a farm or ranch for recreational, educational, or retail purposes, linking agricultural production with tourism to generate additional income for the agricultural business. It includes activities such as "pick-your-own fruits and veggie” farms, farm tours, on-farm markets, overnight stays, and educational workshops, fostering a connection between consumers and the agricultural process while promoting rural economic development

On today' s KVNF Farm Friday we bring you the second interview in a three part series on agritourism businesses in the North Fork Valley. Today’s guest is Tim Austin, owner of Fort Austin just outside of Paonia.

Be sure and tune in next Friday as we feature Laurie Mitchell of Sage View Ranch. The rustic farm property on Highway 133 offers unique lodging for guests looking for a peaceful retreat. More on these stories can be found at KVNF DOT ORG.

LOCAL NEWS: The town of Paonia is seeking a new trustee to replace Trustee John Valentine, who stepped down from his duties, leaving an open seat on the seven-member Board. The new appointee’s term will extend until the end of April. Application forms can be found on the town’s website at townofpaonia.colorado.gov. The board hopes to fill the seat by October 14, but can extend the deadline if necessary. If the vacancy remains unfilled within 60 days, a special election must be held. More town of Paonia news can be found online at High Country Spotlight.

Ouray County leaders are looking for ways to rein in for next year’s budget. During a special work session earlier this week, county officials looked at early draft numbers from department heads. The county is heading into a challenging year faced with reduced federal and state funding and concerns about a weakening economy. According to reporting in the Ouray County Plaindealer, the draft budget projects about $23.9 million in revenue compared to $24.9 million in spending next year… meaning the county needs to balance a roughly $1 million deficit. More on this story can be found online at ouraycountynews.com

An unexpected visitor brought police and wildlife officials to a Montrose neighborhood early Tuesday. A black bear wandered into the vicinity of Peppertree Drive, resulting in multiple calls to the Montrose Police Department. According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, the bear had been jumping from one yard to the next, with people and dogs chasing it off. Wildlife officials sedated the bear, conducted a wellness check and relocated the wandering bruin to a safe location.

In their continued efforts to promote public health, Delta County Public Health has launched a podcast called “Public Health Unmasked.” The latest podcast highlights the alarming impact of vaping on youth, the importance of community engagement, and the need for effective public health policies. Podcasts can be found on Delta County Public Health Facebook page or Spotify.

CONGRESSMAN JEFF HURD: Wednesday evening, Congressman Jeff Hurd, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, held a telephone town hall. Listeners from across the district called in with questions ranging from Hurd’s vote in support of the One Big Beautiful Bill to his views on energy development in the Rocky Mountain West. When it comes to cuts to Medicaid, Hurd said the program should be preserved and protected for the most vulnerable.

An analysis by KFF, a nonprofit health policy organization, shows that most adults under 65 who are on Medicaid are already working or face barriers to work. KFF cites a Congressional Budget Office finding that a Medicaid work requirement would not have any meaningful impact on the number of Medicaid enrollees working.

