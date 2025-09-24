KVNF Regional Newscast: September 24, 2025

FEATURE: KVNF has just published a new cookbook called Cookin’ with Jazz. It’s more than a collection of recipes. It’s a fundraiser, curated musical playlists, and a celebration of the region’s diverse community, all stirred together. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Maeve Conran has more.

LOCAL NEWS: A revised open office space plan at Montrose County’s North Campus was recently approved by County Commissioners. Commissioners approved an amendment to the design and engineering being conducted by Wold Architects and Engineers to revise those floors back to original plans, paying just over $49,000. The new contract amount rises from $2.04 million to $2.09 million for design work on the project, now under construction. More on this story is at montrosepress.com

NOVEMBER ELELCTION: Colorado voters are urged to end 'lunchline shaming' in this November election. Proposition MM would tap Coloradans earning more than $300,000 a year to eliminate a deficit created by the program’s unanticipated popularity. Proposition LL would allow the state to keep money already collected for the program.