© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: September 24, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published September 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT

KVNF cookbook promotes community with music and food

FEATURE: KVNF has just published a new cookbook called Cookin’ with Jazz. It’s more than a collection of recipes. It’s a fundraiser, curated musical playlists, and a celebration of the region’s diverse community, all stirred together. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Maeve Conran has more.

LOCAL NEWS: A revised open office space plan at Montrose County’s North Campus was recently approved by County Commissioners. Commissioners approved an amendment to the design and engineering being conducted by Wold Architects and Engineers to revise those floors back to original plans, paying just over $49,000. The new contract amount rises from $2.04 million to $2.09 million for design work on the project, now under construction. More on this story is at montrosepress.com

NOVEMBER ELELCTION: Colorado voters are urged to end 'lunchline shaming' in this November election. Proposition MM would tap Coloradans earning more than $300,000 a year to eliminate a deficit created by the program’s unanticipated popularity. Proposition LL would allow the state to keep money already collected for the program.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Montrose County
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
See stories by Lisa Young