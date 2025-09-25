KVNF Regional Newscast: September 25, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: The Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public’s help in an apparent hit-and-run in Montrose, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The injured man, Mike Keenan, is widely known for walking along the highway with a wooden cross on wheels. Late Sunday afternoon, he was walking on the shoulder of 6400 Road south of Fruit Park when an unknown vehicle struck him from behind. The CSP said Keenan was not carrying a cross at the time of the incident. If you have any information, the Colorado State Patrol is asking you to contact the Montrose Regional Dispatch Center.

The Unhoused Task Force for the City of Delta recently named the city’s new homeless shelter “Riverbend Resource Center.” They are also seeking a grant from the Department of Local Affairs for $360,000 to extend operations for six months. A resource fair and soft opening are scheduled for Oct. 23, according to reporting in the Delta County Independent.

Delta County Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the county to participate in the Rural Jump-Start Zone program, which promotes economic development in the state's rural areas. The county signed a similar resolution in 2016 and had recently been informed by the state that it needed to be updated. Participation in the program means that the county agrees to provide incentive payments, exemptions, or refunds as appropriate for 100% of the county business personal property tax imposed on all new businesses that are approved by the Colorado Economic Development Commission. This tax relief is limited to eight years for each new business. More on this story can be found at High Country News.

Harvest of Voices 2025 takes place tonight at 6:30 pm at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts in Paonia. The event coincides with this year’s Mountain Festival Harvest Celebration taking place this weekend. Tickets to the popular Harvest of Voices are sold out for the live show, however, you can still purchase tickets to live stream the event at the Paradise Theatre.

Mesa County Commissioners approved a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture stating the need for forests to be actively managed instead of being treated as de facto wilderness. The letter addresses Colorado’s 2012 roadless rule, which protects roadless areas in Colorado’s national forests. Mesa County has about 551,000 acres of national forest land where more than half of which is inaccessible because of the roadless rule. Secretary Brooke Rollins has announced that the USDA is looking at doing away with the national roadless rule, passed in 2021. Colorado’s rule is not being considered for now, however, Mesa County Commissioners say they favor a model in which counties sign memorandums of understanding with the forest service. More on this story can be found at gjsentinel.com

REGIONAL NEWS: Two elk hunters found dead in southern Colorado after a massive search were the victims of a lightning strike. Conejos County Coroner Richard Martin, speaking to The Colorado Sun, confirmed Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko were killed by lightning while hunting southwest of Monte Vista. The hunters were found below a tree and had slight burns on their bodies, according to the coroner.

NATIONAL WILDERNESS WEEK: Public lands and environmental advocates spent the week in Washington D.C. to discuss public lands protections with lawmakers. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes has more.

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH? During the month of September organizations across the state have been working to raise awareness about suicide and to connect people with support. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-D-N-K’s Lily Jones reports on one organization on Colorado's Western Slope that is using the moment to highlight the resources available in their community.