KVNF Regional Newscast: October 2, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Montrose Regional Health for age discrimination. According to reporting in the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, this is the second time the hospital has been sued for the same offense. The lawsuit alleged that Montrose Regional Health “harassed and discriminated against older employees, and retaliated against them when they complained…” The hospital has denounced the allegations. In 2016, Montrose Regional Health was sued for age discrimination against 29 employees. In 2018 the hospital settled, paying $400,000 in a consent decree that also required annual anti-discrimination training. More on this story at gjsentinel.com.

The town of Crawford will increase water rates during the month of October. According to reporting in the High Country Spotlight, the town board unanimously approved the measure during its September meeting. The rate increase will take place during construction on the town’s water system slated to begin next week. Stored town water will allow for approximately 200 gallons per day per household. Residents are encouraged to limit consumption during construction and to keep extra potable water on hand for emergency use. More on this story is available at highcountryspotlight.com.

The Ouray School Board has decided to spend an undisclosed amount of money to buy two neighboring properties for the purpose of expanding the school’s campus and possibly building a new gym. According to reporting in the Ouray County Plaindealer, board members voted unanimously move forward with purchasing the properties at 645 and 643 Fourth St. The amount of money spent on the properties will not be disclosed to the public until after the closing. More on this story can be found at ouraynews.com.

Garnet Mesa Solar held a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this week. The roughly 380-acre facility is located at the intersection of G and 2100 road east of Delta. Alluvial Power, which owns and operates the facility, has partnered with Sperry Livestock Corporation to graze roughly 1,000 sheep under the solar panels. The 175,000 solar panels at the site will generate enough power for an estimated 18,000 homes. KVNF’s Brody Wilson attended the event and will have more on this story, so stay tuned.

TRI-COUNTY HEALTH NETWORK: KVNF's Brody Wilson sat down recently with the Tri-County Health Network in Studio M, to learn about their efforts to support mental health in our community with mental health therapy scholarships.

GOVERNMENT SHUT DOWN: The Trump administration plans to keep national parks open with minimal staff during the federal government shutdown. For the Colorado Capitol News Alliance Bente Birkeland has more.