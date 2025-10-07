KVNF Regional Newscast: October 7, 2025

FEATURE: On today's arts and entertainment feature we have a conversation with multi-instrumentalist Alex Harvey, a member of The ReMemberers. The group will perform at the Hearth in Paonia this Wednesday night at 7pm. The ReMemberers are a genre-blurring trio that merges ancient folklore, global singing traditions, and instrumental virtuosity. This Wednesday, they’ll be telling the tale of The Lindworm, “a Scandinavian wisdom tale of transformation, exile, and renewal” KVNF’s James Barrs, spoke to Alex about myths, storytelling and the philosophical roots of the group.

LOCAL NEWS: The Colorado Department of Transportation is moving its time line up for a project on U.S. Highway 550 that will widen the shoulders and provide more safety measures along the corridor. The move is in response to public concern about danger and accidents. According to reporting in the Ouray County Plaindealer, improvements to a segment of highway adjacent to the Billy Creek State Wildlife Area are first on the agency’s list of long and short-term projects planned for the county. According to reporting, there were four crashes on the highway between Colona and Red Mountain Pass that killed five people in the first eight months of 2025. There were two head-on collisions in July, one of which was fatal. Both collisions occurred near mile marker 113 adjacent to Billy Creek. More on this story and other CDOT projects slated for Ouray County can be found at ouraynews.com

The federal government shutdown is affecting Welcome Home Alliance’s Stand Down for Veterans even this year. The event has been rescheduled due to the shutdown. According to a press release, the annual event connects veterans who are unhoused with services, as well as winter gear/clothing, hygiene items and a hot meal. Welcome Home’s stand down was to take place this month, but because of the shutdown, no representatives from the Department of Veterans Affairs will be available. New dates are set for November, If the shutdown extends through next month Welcome Home will conduct a modified stand down. Welcome Home continues to provide winter gear, socks, hygiene items and hot meals.

Just a reminder, Delta County Fairgrounds Playground and Park is closed to the public until October 10th for tree trimming and maintenance work. The trees in this section of the fairgrounds have not been trimmed in more than two decades. County officials said the project is essential to keep the trees healthy, cared for, and safe for the community. The county says crews will work diligently to complete the work as quickly as possible and sections of the park may reopen in phases before the project’s completion.

COLORADO RIVER NEWS: A dry year and impending deadlines over the Colorado River’s operating guidelines loomed large over a gathering of western Colorado water users last Friday. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes has more from the Colorado River District’s ‘Across Divides’ seminar.