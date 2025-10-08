KVNF Regional Newscast: October 8, 2025

GARNET MESA SOLAR PROJECT: In today's politically polarized times, collaboration is fleeting -- -- yet in Delta County, Community and Industry leaders have come together for a project that will benefit the community for years to come. KVNF's Brody Wilson has the story.

LOCAL NEWS: The third annual Valley Food Partnership Stone Soup Community lunch is coming up this weekend. KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with Penolope Powell, executive director for VFP, about the event.

STATE NEWS: Colorado businesses, universities and state agencies say they have been left in the dark about the Trump administration’s cancellation of half a billion dollars in federal clean energy grants following the federal government shutdown. The terminated grants include over $300 million to Colorado State University, $70 million for Xcel Energy and $50 million for the Tribal Energy Consortium. “The attempt to use a government shutdown to unlawfully rescind already appropriated funds and terminate federal employees is illegal, pure and simple,” U.S Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat, said in a statement. More on this story at Colorado Newsline.