© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 8, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published October 8, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT
Garnet Mesa Solar Project near Delta, Colorado
KVNF
Garnet Mesa Solar Project near Delta, Colorado

3rd Annual Stone Soup Community Lunch is this Saturday in Montrose

GARNET MESA SOLAR PROJECT: In today's politically polarized times, collaboration is fleeting -- -- yet in Delta County, Community and Industry leaders have come together for a project that will benefit the community for years to come. KVNF's Brody Wilson has the story.

LOCAL NEWS: The third annual Valley Food Partnership Stone Soup Community lunch is coming up this weekend. KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with Penolope Powell, executive director for VFP, about the event.

STATE NEWS: Colorado businesses, universities and state agencies say they have been left in the dark about the Trump administration’s cancellation of half a billion dollars in federal clean energy grants following the federal government shutdown. The terminated grants include over $300 million to Colorado State University, $70 million for Xcel Energy and $50 million for the Tribal Energy Consortium. “The attempt to use a government shutdown to unlawfully rescind already appropriated funds and terminate federal employees is illegal, pure and simple,” U.S Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat, said in a statement. More on this story at Colorado Newsline.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Garnet Mesa SolarValley Food Partnership
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
See stories by Lisa Young