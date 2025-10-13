KVNF Regional Newscast: October 13, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Wildlife officials are eyeing Ouray County for the next release of gray wolves in southwest Colorado, reports the Ouray County Plaindealer. Officials say the plan is to help fulfill a mandate from voters to re-establish a self-sustaining population of the animals in the state. Colorado Parks and Wildlife aims to release up to 15 wolves in the region. The agency will potentially source the wolves from British Columbia and relocate them to the region sometime in December or January. According to reporting, one possible drop off point is Billy Creek State Wildlife Area off County Road 2 and U.S. Highway 550 in northern Ouray County, which includes more than 5,400 acres along the Uncompahgre River corridor. More on this story can be found at ouraynews.com

There are three meetings coming up in Montrose County where the public can provide comments on proposed Solar Regulations in Montrose County. The first meeting takes place on Wednesday, October 29th at the Nucla Community Center. The next meeting will be on October Thursday 30, 2025 at the Olathe American Legion. And the third meeting will take place on Monday, November 3rd at the Montrose County Event Center all meetings take place at 6pm. More information on the proposed solar regulations can be found at montrosecounty.net.

Be sure and join us later this week as KVNF’s Brody Wilson provides profiles on current Montrose County Commissioner Scott Mijares, who’s facing a recall on this year’s Montrose County Ballot, and Kirstin Copeland, who’s on the ballot for Mijares’s seat if the recall is successful.

KVNF is in its Fall Drive…”Resist the Silence.” A few weeks back KVNF’s Brody Wilson had the opportunity to speak with Scott Simon, longtime host of NPR’s Weekend Edition, to talk about the importance of supporting Community Radio and Local news.

