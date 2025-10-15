© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 15, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published October 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT
Jonathan Cohee, CEO at Delta Health
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Jonathan Cohee, CEO at Delta Health

Delta Health CEO hosts town hall in Hotchkiss

DELTA HEALTH TOWNHALL: Following up on our reporting on the closure of the labor and delivery unit at Delta Health last month. Marty Durlin attended a Town Meeting in Hotchkiss last week hosted by Delta Health CEO Jonathan Cohee. About 40 people attended with a variety of questions on statues of Delta County’s hospital and clinics.

INTERVIEW WITH KIRSTIN COPELAND: Today we have the first of two Montrose Board of County Commissioner Candidate profiles, we'll hear part of an interview that KVNF's Brody Wilson did with Kirstin Copeland, the candidate running to replace Commissioner Scott Mijares, should he be recalled.

We'll hear from Montrose County Commissioner Scott Mijares in tomorrow's regional newscast. You can listen to the full 15 minute interviews with both candidates on-line- look for KVNF Stories under the NEWS tab at KVNF dot org.

2025 Election Delta Health Foundation
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
