KVNF Regional Newscast: October 15, 2025

DELTA HEALTH TOWNHALL: Following up on our reporting on the closure of the labor and delivery unit at Delta Health last month. Marty Durlin attended a Town Meeting in Hotchkiss last week hosted by Delta Health CEO Jonathan Cohee. About 40 people attended with a variety of questions on statues of Delta County’s hospital and clinics.

INTERVIEW WITH KIRSTIN COPELAND: Today we have the first of two Montrose Board of County Commissioner Candidate profiles, we'll hear part of an interview that KVNF's Brody Wilson did with Kirstin Copeland, the candidate running to replace Commissioner Scott Mijares, should he be recalled.

We'll hear from Montrose County Commissioner Scott Mijares in tomorrow's regional newscast. You can listen to the full 15 minute interviews with both candidates on-line- look for KVNF Stories under the NEWS tab at KVNF dot org.

