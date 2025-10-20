KVNF Regional Newscast: October 20, 2025

MONTROSE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Montrose County Commissioner Sean Pod introduced an ordinance that would potentially have implications regarding the reintroduction of the Canadian gray wolf into the county and other non-native animals into the county.

LOCAL NEWS: Ouray city officials have approved their portion of the contract to hire an affordable housing administrator along with Ouray County and the town of Ridgway. According to reporting in the Ouray County Plaindealer, the city council unanimously approved the 15-month contract with the Home Trust of Ouray County on Oct. 6th. The three governmental entities will pay one-third of the contract for the first year, even though Ouray County doesn’t have any affordable housing units. More on this story is a ouraynews.com

Tis the season for setting budgets for county and city governments. The public will have an opportunity to receive information and provide feedback regarding the City of Montrose's 2026 budget at an open house planned for Thursday, Nov. 4, in the City Council Chambers at 107 S. Cascade Ave. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with an overview of the budget, followed by informal, one-on-one discussions with city officials who will receive comments and provide additional information. To find out what’s happening with your city and county budget check out their websites for more information.

The Orchard City town board recently rescinded its mandatory drought restrictions placed on citizens earlier in the year. The original resolution declared a critical water supply shortage due to drought and mandated water conservation measures, as well as drought water rates. According to reporting in the High Country Spotlight, trustees were appreciative of the conservation efforts made by all water customers.

OPIOID SETTLEMENT MONEY: With financial support from the Southwest Colorado Opioid Regional Council, River Valley Health will offer medication assistance treatment in Delta to help individuals reclaim their lives. KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with Jessica Sweet, Chief Operations Officer, about the new clinic in Delta.