KVNF Regional Newscast: October 21, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Hundreds of participants took the streets on Saturday for two No Kings rallies in our area. An estimated 300 folks turned out to hear speeches and to march in Paonia, while at least double that amount attended the rally and march in Montrose. We’ll have more on the historic event that brought out an estimated 7 million people. Later this week. There were more than 2,700 events across the U.S. and in cities worldwide. No official global headcount is available.

MONTROSE BALLOT MEASURE: Emily Schneider is one of the co-chairs working on two Montrose Regional Library Ballot measures on this November's Montrose County Ballot. Ballot measure 6A is a follow-up to a mill levy increase in 2017 that brought the special district up to 3.85 mills on Montrose property taxes.

The increase enabled the library to add more materials, programs and outreach as well as complete needed maintenance. They also opened five days a week. The measure passed with the stipulation that it would sunset in 2027.

PAONIA MARIJUANA ISSUES: Last month, Paonia marijuana dispensary owners Susie Kaldis and Jimmy Lowe asked the Town Board of Trustees to limit the number of dispensaries within town limits to two. The existing cap of three, they claimed, had led to repeated failures. Marty Durlin reports.

