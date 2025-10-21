© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
RESIST THE SILENCE FALL DRIVE 2025
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.1 FM signal will be down for routine maintenance Saturday from 3pm to 5pm. Sorry for the inconvenience. Stream uninterrupted here at kvnf.org
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 21, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published October 21, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT
Downtown Paonia, Colorado
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Downtown Paonia, Colorado

Montrose Library District wants voters to support 6A and 6B on their ballots

LOCAL NEWS: Hundreds of participants took the streets on Saturday for two No Kings rallies in our area. An estimated 300 folks turned out to hear speeches and to march in Paonia, while at least double that amount attended the rally and march in Montrose. We’ll have more on the historic event that brought out an estimated 7 million people. Later this week. There were more than 2,700 events across the U.S. and in cities worldwide. No official global headcount is available.

MONTROSE BALLOT MEASURE: Emily Schneider is one of the co-chairs working on two Montrose Regional Library Ballot measures on this November's Montrose County Ballot. Ballot measure 6A is a follow-up to a mill levy increase in 2017 that brought the special district up to 3.85 mills on Montrose property taxes.

The increase enabled the library to add more materials, programs and outreach as well as complete needed maintenance. They also opened five days a week. The measure passed with the stipulation that it would sunset in 2027.

PAONIA MARIJUANA ISSUES: Last month, Paonia marijuana dispensary owners Susie Kaldis and Jimmy Lowe asked the Town Board of Trustees to limit the number of dispensaries within town limits to two. The existing cap of three, they claimed, had led to repeated failures. Marty Durlin reports.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast No Kings 2.0Montrose Library Ballot 6A and 6BPaonia Marijuana
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
See stories by Lisa Young