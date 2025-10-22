KVNF Regional Newscast: October 22, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: There’s more disruption among Montrose County Commissioners as they seek to fill the open County Manager position. According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, the application period opened for only a few days closes tomorrow for both internal and external candidates. Commissioner Sue Hansen, the dissenting vote, said the timeline was so narrow that it precludes virtually anyone other than the interim manager, David White, from being considered. More on this story can be found at montrosepress.com

Four of the five candidates running for the Delta County School board shared their positions on several issues Monday night. Candidates in attendance were Sheldon Kier; Autumn Wynn; Jennifer McGavin and Adena Kruetz. Candidate Kristina Hines was absent due to a family matter. The forum was moderated by Delta County Independent Publisher Dennis Annderson. You can view the video on the Delta County Independent Facebook Page.

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT: KVNF’s James Barrs recently spoke with playwright and performer Anton Dudly, who will perform his one-person musical, The Rehydration of Edith Pilaf at 7pm at the Hearth in Paonia on Saturday the 25th .

NO KINGS 2.0: Tens of thousands of peaceful demonstrators were reported across Colorado, with organizers estimating more than 25,000 in Denver. The estimated tally nationwide is seven million, the largest protest reported to date. Marty Durlin was at the Paonia protest.

We have more content and photos from the NO KINGS rally on our website under KVNF Stories look for NO KINGS 2.0 in Paonia, Colorado.

