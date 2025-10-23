KVNF Regional Newscast: October 23, 2025

LOCAL ELECTION NEWS: You should have received your 2025 Coordinated Election Ballot in the mail by now. If you haven’t, reach out to your county clerk’s office. Delta County voters can mail ballots in via the United States Post office with adequate postage or drop them off at any of the six 24-hour drop box locations including the Delta Courthouse; North Fork Annex; Paonia Town Hall;Town of Crawford; Cedaredge Library and the Orchard City Town Hall. Accessible voting machines will be available at the Delta Human Services in Delta and at the North Fork Annex in Hotchkiss. For dates and times, call the Delta County Clerk and Recorder’s office.

With less than two weeks until the November 4th Coordinated Election, embattled Montrose County Commissioner Scott Mijares is back in the news. This time Mijares is facing campaign finance complaints, alleging that banners, signage and a mailing associated with his bid to remain in office in the face of recall efforts did not contain the proper disclosures.

According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, the Campaign Finance Enforcement division of the state emailed Mijares copies of the complaints, which were brought by Barbara Bynum, a former Montrose mayor and federal office-seeker who now provides volunteer services for the Recall Scott Mijares Committee.

The state Elections Division will make an initial determination about the complaints by Oct. 31, just days before the Nov. 4 election. Montrose County voters are asked whether to keep Mijares in office, or remove him and replace him with designated successor candidate Kirstin Copeland. More on this story is at montrosepress.com

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT: This weekend and next a theatre troop in Ridgway called Minerva West, is taking on an ambitious, classic play, by playwright Arthur Miller, The Death of a Salesman.

KVNF's Brody Wilson recently caught up with three members of Minerva West to hear about the play and the importance of Community Theater.