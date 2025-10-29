KVNF Regional Newscast: October 29, 2025

RESOURCES FOR UNHOUSED IN DELTA: The new Riverbend Resource Center and Emergency Shelter in Delta opened at the end of September. The City-run project began as a complement to the Abraham Connection, a nonprofit 32-bed shelter for the unhoused that operates during the winter months. But now, as Marty Durlin reports, the focus has changed.

LOCAL NEWS: The Grand Valley community raised nearly half of the funds required to reopen HomewardBound’s emergency shelter for the unhoused. According to reporting in the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, the non-profit’s decision earlier this month to shutter the shelter Friday through Monday due to an unexpected loss of grant funding, affecting about 140 unhoused individuals. HomewardBound announced last week that it will need $150,000 by Nov. 7 to fully reopen its North Avenue shelter for the rest of the year. More on this story at gjsentinel.com.

The Ouray County Sheriff’s Office and coroner are investigating after a human skeleton was found in the home of a deceased resident. The skeleton was found by a representative of the estate in a garage and contained wires. The skeleton apparently was a medical display specimen. The coroner is arranging for a forensic anthropologist to examine the bones for age, sex, ethnicity and whether the person is that of a Native or non-native. Upon completion of the exam, there will be a DNA analysis. No criminal charges are pending and there are no suspects. The remains will be released to the Colorado State Anatomical Board.

Delta County School District hosted a legislative breakfast last week. The session included a presentation by district staff, covering educational, financial and political standings. Attending the meet in were Delta County School Board, district administrators, District Lobbyist Ed Bowditch, State Senators Marc Catlin and Janice Rich, District 58 State Rep. Larry Don Suckla and Brandon Melinkoff of District 54 State Rep. Matt Soper’s office. More on this story at deltacountyindependent.com.

SNAP BENEFITS DELAY: The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program OR SNAP is the federally funded program helps millions of low-income households buy food each month, will withhold vital benefits on November 1st due to the federal government shutdown. Anne Gallegos, Delta County Human Services Director, says the stoppage will affect just over 3,000 individuals in the county alone. The hold also affects anyone currently applying for food stamps.