KVNF Regional Newscast: October 30, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Three local community funds managed by Western Colorado Community Foundation have awarded more than $72,000 in grants to 38 nonprofits serving Delta County.

West Elk Community Fund awarded $37,166 to 12 North Fork Valley nonprofits. Delta Community Fund granted $12,090 to 14 Delta-area organizations. Surface Creek Community Fund distributed $23,290 to 12 nonprofits serving Cedaredge and surrounding areas. Community members are invited to upcoming celebrations recognizing local grantees.

Delta County School District agreed to give a one time $875 bonus to all part-time and full-time employees. The decision was made during last week’s board meeting held in Cedaredge. During budget discussions earlier this year, the board earmarked $600,000 for a non-recurring bonus for district employees. All staff with a signed contract in place by November 3rd will receive the bonus.

Also during the meeting, Superintendent Caryn Gibson recommended the sale of the Prime Health Building in Montrose. In the past, classes at the Technical College of the Rockies were held at the Montrose location. Gibson said the trade school is offering more classes at the Delta campus and doesn't need the space. The board unanimously approved a motion to direct the district’s lawyer to negotiate the sale of space and interest in the Prime Health building. More at highcountryspotlight.com

Competition was tight at the Colorado Bandmasters Association’s State Championship last Saturday, however Montrose High School's Pride of Montrose Marching Band left it all on the field and returned from Colorado Springs with a new school record and a fifth place finish in Division 4A. Their "Time Warp” themed performance in the finals earned them an 83.7 out of 100, the highest score in school history in that competition. More at montrosepress.com

Effective Monday, November 3, Paonia Town Hall will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Moving forward, town hall will no longer close for lunch between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. The adjustment was made to provide continuous service throughout the day and to better accommodate the needs of the community.

The Abraham Connection Homeless Shelter in Delta opens for the season on November 1st and needs volunteers to help prepare and serve meals. If you’re looking for a way to give back to your community, call 970-773-8290.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN: Even as the government shutdown nears the one-month mark, federal employees that process oil and gas leasing on public lands are still working. That’s according to reporting from the New York Times. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes has more.

ROCKY HORROR SHOW: KVNF's James Barrs speaks with Lisa True and Tony Soto, who are involved in the 50th Anniversary Rocky Horror Picture Show this Friday and Saturday at the Paradise Theatre in Paonia.