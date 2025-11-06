KVNF Regional Newscast: November 6, 2025

UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS: We continue our coverage of the 2025 Coordinated Election. All election results are unofficial and will need to be certified by the Secretary of State’s Office.

Montrose County is reporting nearly 52 percent voter turnout, with Delta County at nearly 44 percent voter turnout.

Locally, the effort to recall Montrose County District One Commissioner Scott Mijarez remains on track. Replacement candidate Kirstin Copeland has garnered over 7,000 votes. If the recall stands she will take Mijares seat on the three member board.

In Montrose County Proposition LL remains neck and neck, however, Prop MM continues to trail by roughly 13 points. In Delta County Proposition LL is slightly ahead and Prop MM is roughly 10 points behind.

The Town of Paonia Ballot Issue 2A that will help to reduce costs associated with publishing the proceedings on bills and statements related to contracts looks to pass easily by more than 50 percentage points.

Norwood School District R 2-J Board of Directors projected winners are Brandy Griffith and Randy L. Harris. Also, Ballot Issue 5A for the Norwood School District that will increase the district’s debt for a new Pre school through high school up by 16 percentage points.

For more up to date election results information visit your county website under election results.

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT: A play about having difficult conversations is coming to the Paradise Theatre in Paonia on November 15th. KVNF's Brody Wilson recently talked with two members of the show about the play, and why it is so important today.