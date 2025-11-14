KVNF Regional Newscast: November 14, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: A Delta Middle School student has been removed from school and charged after allegedly issuing threats of violence against 27 classmates, the Delta Police Department said. Police said the school resource officer was dispatched to the middle school at about 9:12 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7 after reports that a juvenile had posted a list of students on the social-media platform Discord, threatening to harm them with a firearm. On Nov. 9, authorities learned that additional threats had been made via email. More at deltacountyindependent.com

The trial for one of three men accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Ouray County in 2023 has been postponed for a second time. The judge ruled that the trial should be delayed to accommodate the schedule of a DNA expert retained by the defense. The trial, which was slated to start Jan. 6, is now scheduled to begin April 27. More at ouraynews.com

The Grand Mesa Nordic Council will host opening day festivities on Saturday from noon to 2pm at Skyway Trail Head. The council will offer tours of the Skyway Station construction project. Tours will run every half hour starting at 12:30 pm.

GRANT AWARDS: Western Colorado Community Foundation recently awarded over $70 thousand dollars to nearly 40 non-profit organizations in Delta County. Funds were distributed via the Delta, Surface Creek and West Elk Funds. The first of three award ceremonies took place in Delta last week.

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we learn all about farm typology on USDA’s “Agriculture USA” with Rod Bain.

