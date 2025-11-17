© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 17, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published November 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST
Linda Reeves, Delta County VSO, moves up to Region 3 Veteran Services Officer
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Linda Reeves, Delta County VSO, moves up to Region 3 Veteran Services Officer

Linda Reeves moves up from Delta County Veterans Service Officer to state level leadership

LOCAL NEWS: Delta County Department of Human Services is informing local residents that eligible households in Delta County will receive their full November SNAP benefits soon. According to a press release from Delta County, full federal funding for SNAP benefits for November has been requested and will begin loading onto Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. If you do not see your benefit by November 30th, please contact the Delta County DHS office. If you live in another county please reach out to them for more information.

Ouray County commissioners have hired a new deputy county attorney and made transition plans for three other vacant county leadership roles. For varying reasons, four top-level county roles were vacated within a three-week period this fall, leaving county leaders to seek replacements or determine how to manage outstanding workloads, notably preparing the county’s 2026 budget. More on this story can be found at ouraynews.com

Friends of Youth and Nature has appointed Abram Herman as its first executive director. Herman, who has served as Vice Chair of the board since 2021 transitioned into the part-time leadership role last week. The move marks a significant milestone as the organization moves from an all-volunteer structure to include paid leadership. FOYAN is a Western Colorado nonprofit dedicated to connecting youth with outdoor experiences.

NATIONAL PARKS: Lawmakers have reached a deal to reopen the federal government after the longest shutdown in American history. Over the course of the 44 days, national parks stayed open to the public with little to no staff, which put iconic landscapes at risk with no one to monitor potential damage, or maintain facilities. As Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports, that led to damage and graffiti at Arches National Park near Moab.

LINDA REEVES FEATURE: Veterans’s Day 2025 is in the books, however KVNF continues to honor our area veterans with this profile on one female veteran who continues to serve other vets following a storied military career.

SNAP benefitsOuray County
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
See stories by Lisa Young