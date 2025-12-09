© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 9, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published December 9, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST
City of Delta hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a solar array west of town
1 of 3  — GROUPRIBBONCUTTING (1).jpg
City of Delta hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a solar array west of town
Lisa Young / KVNF
Crews work to rescue two Union Pacific crew members
2 of 3  — Rescue.jpg
Crews work to rescue two Union Pacific crew members
Grand Junction Fire Department / KVNF
A Union Pacific train derailed into the Gunnison River on Tuesday December 2, 2025
3 of 3  — Pollution.jpg
A Union Pacific train derailed into the Gunnison River on Tuesday December 2, 2025
Grand Junction Fire Department / KVNF

Union Pacific train derailment required coordinated rescue effort

LOCAL NEWS: Another vehicle accident closed US 50 from Delta to Grand Junction last Friday evening. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office the highway was closed in both directions west of Delta due to a traffic accident with serious injuries near G50 Road. Authorities issued a traffic advisory warning motorists of significant delays and detours as crews responded to the crash. Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed with a detour routing traffic onto G50 Road. The highway has reopened.

CITY OF DELTA: Community members and project partners gathered on a cold cloudy snow packed morning last week as the City of Delta hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on a new solar farm just south of Confluence Park.

The solar array located off of Kellogg Street will provide nearly 900 kilowatt hours of electricity for the city. Project partners include the City of Delta, Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska or MEAN and Sandhills Energy of Omaha, Nebraska.

TRAIN DERAILMENT INTO GUNNISON RIVER: A train derailed into the Gunnison River last week resulting in a significant rescue effort and environmental clean-up. KVNF's Brody Wilson spoke with Grand Junction Fire's Public Information officer Dirk Clingman.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast US 50City of DeltaCoal Train
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
See stories by Lisa Young