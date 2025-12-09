KVNF Regional Newscast: December 9, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Another vehicle accident closed US 50 from Delta to Grand Junction last Friday evening. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office the highway was closed in both directions west of Delta due to a traffic accident with serious injuries near G50 Road. Authorities issued a traffic advisory warning motorists of significant delays and detours as crews responded to the crash. Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed with a detour routing traffic onto G50 Road. The highway has reopened.

CITY OF DELTA: Community members and project partners gathered on a cold cloudy snow packed morning last week as the City of Delta hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on a new solar farm just south of Confluence Park.

The solar array located off of Kellogg Street will provide nearly 900 kilowatt hours of electricity for the city. Project partners include the City of Delta, Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska or MEAN and Sandhills Energy of Omaha, Nebraska.

TRAIN DERAILMENT INTO GUNNISON RIVER: A train derailed into the Gunnison River last week resulting in a significant rescue effort and environmental clean-up. KVNF's Brody Wilson spoke with Grand Junction Fire's Public Information officer Dirk Clingman.