KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 15, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published December 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST
KVNF will attend The Forum in Montrose on Wednesday, December 17

KVNF AT THE FORUM: On Wednesday, December 17th, KVNF Station Manager Ashley Krest and Program Director Brody Wilson will offer a behind-the-scenes look at KVNF at The Forum meets which from 9 am at CMU-Montrose Cascade Hall on South Third Street and Cascade Avenue. The event is free to attend.

SPECIAL FEATURE ON SEN. FAITH WINTER: State Senator Faith Winter, a Democrat from Broomfield, was killed last month in a car accident. Winter played a key role in shaping policies on workplace harassment at the State Capitol. This was driven in part by her own experience of being harassed by a fellow lawmaker. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Maeve Conran spoke with CPR reporter Bente Birkeland, who first broke Winter’s story while covering the Capitol for Rocky Mountain Community Radio.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
