KVNF Regional Newscast: December 15, 2025

KVNF AT THE FORUM: On Wednesday, December 17th, KVNF Station Manager Ashley Krest and Program Director Brody Wilson will offer a behind-the-scenes look at KVNF at The Forum meets which from 9 am at CMU-Montrose Cascade Hall on South Third Street and Cascade Avenue. The event is free to attend.

SPECIAL FEATURE ON SEN. FAITH WINTER: State Senator Faith Winter, a Democrat from Broomfield, was killed last month in a car accident. Winter played a key role in shaping policies on workplace harassment at the State Capitol. This was driven in part by her own experience of being harassed by a fellow lawmaker. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Maeve Conran spoke with CPR reporter Bente Birkeland, who first broke Winter’s story while covering the Capitol for Rocky Mountain Community Radio.

