KVNF Regional Newscast: December 16, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: The most recent Montrose County Economic report from Dr. Nathan Perry of Colorado Mesa University shows that the unemployment rate during the second quarter of this year averaged 4.53% slightly above both Colorado and the nation. Perry reports that both employment and the labor force are modestly higher than a year ago. Montrose added 730 jobs between the first quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. The largest gains in employment in the county were in construction with 222 jobs followed by healthcare and accommodation and food services Healthcare remains the largest wage contributor in the county.

The Delta Rotary Club recently generated roughly $14,000 during their annual fundraising raffle. Funds will go towards a youth scholarship program that will provide financial assistance to graduating high school seniors as well as students pursuing technical training at the Technical College of the Rockies.

REGIONAL NEWS: The Mountain West News Bureau’s Hanna Merzbach takes us to a recently rebranded Hispanic district in Rock Springs, Wyoming. This story takes place in a conservative county that has backed federal immigration enforcement efforts for years, one city is promoting its Latino businesses.

MEDICAL MISSON TO UKRAINE: A physician assistant from Colorado just completed his sixth medical mission in Ukraine. Bob Downs, who's from the tiny town of Lake City, volunteers with the nonprofit Global Care Force. He spoke with KVNF's freelance reporter Laura Palmisano over the phone from Ukraine after his final shift on the medical mission.