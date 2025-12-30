KVNF Regional Newscast: December 30, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: The Telluride Ski Resort is officially closed as the Telluride Ski Patrol strikes for higher wages. The professional ski patrol is seeking approximately 30% to 35% hourly wage increase. The resort's most recent counteroffer was a 23% hourly wage increase. KVNF continue to follow this important story.

FEATURE: For the remainder of our newscast we share a longer two way conversation about the mining of critical minerals that are essential to modern life. They’re used in everything from smartphones to electric vehicles. But many of those materials are imported from other parts of the world. That raises big questions like is that dependence secure... and is it fair? Colorado School of Mines professor Elizabeth Holley is one of the world’s leading experts on critical minerals. She argues that while not every place should be mined, there’s a contradiction in supporting extraction abroad while resisting it at home. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-G-N-U's Shelley Schlender spoke with Elizabeth Holley about her research.

