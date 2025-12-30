© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 30, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published December 30, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST
KVNF REGIONAL NEWSCAST
KVNF REGIONAL NEWSCAST

The Telluride Ski Resort is officially closed as the Telluride Ski Patrol strikes for higher wages.

LOCAL NEWS: The Telluride Ski Resort is officially closed as the Telluride Ski Patrol strikes for higher wages. The professional ski patrol is seeking approximately 30% to 35% hourly wage increase. The resort's most recent counteroffer was a 23% hourly wage increase. KVNF continue to follow this important story.

FEATURE: For the remainder of our newscast we share a longer two way conversation about the mining of critical minerals that are essential to modern life. They’re used in everything from smartphones to electric vehicles. But many of those materials are imported from other parts of the world. That raises big questions like is that dependence secure... and is it fair? Colorado School of Mines professor Elizabeth Holley is one of the world’s leading experts on critical minerals. She argues that while not every place should be mined, there’s a contradiction in supporting extraction abroad while resisting it at home. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-G-N-U's Shelley Schlender spoke with Elizabeth Holley about her research.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Telluride Ski Patrol
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
See stories by Lisa Young