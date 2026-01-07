KVNF Regional Newscast: January 7, 2026

LOCAL NEWS: Former Colorado House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese announced Monday that she is running to be Mesa County’s next treasurer. She announced her candidacy at the Mesa County Republican Women’s Luncheon. Pugliese, a Republican, has a history in Western Slope politics. She served as a Mesa County commissioner for two terms from 2013-2021 before moving to El Paso County and being elected to the State House. More on this story is at gjsentinel.com

Flu activity increased across Colorado as 2025 came to a close. Local flu related hospitalizations doubled compared with the same period last year, according to Delta County Public Health. From Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, Delta County recorded eight flu-related hospitalizations, up from four during the same period in 2024. While the overall numbers remain relatively low, health officials say the increase signals heightened flu activity early in the season.

TELLURIDE SKI PATROL: The Telluride Ski Patrollers are back at the Negotiating Table with Telluride Ski and Golf. KVNF's Brody Wilson caught up with Ski Patrol representatives last Sunday to get the latest on the labor negotiations for a strike that is beginning to affect the regional economy.