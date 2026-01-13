KVNF Regional Newscast: January 13, 2026

LOCAL NEWS: A mistrial has been declared in the case of Patrick Egan, the man accused of attacking a TV reporter in December 2024, after the judge ruled Egan was not competent to continue with the trial. According to reporting in the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, the judge in the case declared that Egan was not competent to continue following an outburst in the courtroom. He will now be ordered he be placed in custody with no bond until a competency evaluation can be made. After that evaluation, bond can be readdressed, she said. The next court date in the Egan case is set for 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 3. The 40 year old man was charged with second-degree assault, bias-motivated crimes and harassment in 2024 after he allegedly followed and assaulted a former KKCO reporter from the Delta area to Grand Junction.

Delta County Board of County Commissioners appointed Commissioner Mike Lane as Chairman of the Board during their last meeting. Lane who currently represents District 1 in the County is term-limited and will step down next January. Commissioner Craig Fuller, District 2 Commissioner will serve as vice-chair. Commissioner Wendell Koontz stepped down from the chair position. Koontz’s term will end in 2029. Also during the meeting, Commissioners approved a hotel and restaurant liquor license with optional premises and takeout and delivery permits for an upcoming wedding venue at Mountain Top Resort on Grand Mesa contingent upon completion of the required site visit by the Delta County Planning Department. More commissioner news is available at deltacountyindepedent.com

The former home of RockyMounts at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction has been listed for sale for $3.4 million, reports the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. Bicycle rack manufacturer was the first business to break ground on a building in the Las Colonias Business Park in 2020. It announced in December 2024 that the business was sold to Rhino-Rack, an Australia-based subsidiary of Clarus Corporation. At the same time, the company moved its operations from Grand Junction to Aurora.

FEATURE STORY: The Aspen School District is exploring a fairly novel concept: partnering with the city on an underground energy network. The district started testing the feasibility of installing a geothermal system on campus in November. That’s well established technology, but as Aspen Public Radio’s Michael Fanelli reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio, connecting that system to other buildings with different owners is a new idea in the U.S. that brings added complications.

