KVNF Regional Newscast: January 15, 2026

LOCAL NEWS: Scott Riba, a former Montrose County Republican Party chairman, rancher and businessman, filed paperwork to run for the District 3 Montrose County Commission seat in November.According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, He filed a candidate affidavit with the Colorado Secretary of State on Jan. 9, opening his second bid since 2024 to hold the seat. His decision came following the announcement from Commissioner Sean Pond that he intends to run for the U.S. Senate.

The Delta County School Board approved posting a salary range for the superintendent position as Superintendent Caryn Gibson plans to retire this summer. The competitive salary ranging between $185 to $220,000 is intended to prevent the district from serving as a “stepping stone” for potential candidates and to attract quality candidates. The board’s approval was unanimous. The search is taking place through a third-party firm.

STATE NEWS: Colorado's $850 million budget woes threaten homeless programs, Eric Galatas has more on how leaders are dealing with the crisis.

FEATURE STORY: Making a living as a visual artist today is very difficult. KVNF's Brody Wilson spoke with one artist in Ridgway that is charting a course.

