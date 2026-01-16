KVNF Regional Newscast: January 16, 2026

LOCAL NEWS: The former operators of Sunset Mesa Funeral Home in Montrose who were convicted in a body part fraud scheme have asked to be resentenced for a second time. According to reporting in the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, Megan Hess’s attorneys have asked that consideration for her rehabilitation efforts while in prison along with the removal of the enhancement for a large number of victims be considered in a new sentence. While her mother Shirley Koch’s attorneys are asking for a reduced sentence due to her lesser role in the crime and her age. More on this story can be found at gjsentinel.com.

Delta High School was evacuated earlier this week as the result of an anonymous bomb threat. Law enforcement attended the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. Interim Delta Police Chief Jesse Cox, Delta PD is working with the Grand Junction Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to locate the source of the call. Law enforcement has learned that at least two other high schools in Colorado received the same threat. According to School District Assistant Superintendent Kurt Clay, Safe2Tell reported that 11 schools across the state received similar threats.

Colorado’s 2026 legislative session started this week on Wednesday. After gaveling in, legislative leaders gave opening-day speeches. Both Democrats and Republicans say they plan to prioritize making life more affordable for Coloradans and balancing the state’s massive budget deficit. In her speech, House Speaker Julie McCluskie also condemned rising political violence in the US and called on lawmakers to maintain civility and respect. The legislative session runs for 120 days.

REGIONAL NEWS: In health news: Mountain West states will receive over $1 billion dollars to improve rural health care in the coming months. As Jenny Kinsey reports, the funds were passed by Congress last year.

ENVIROMENTAL NEWS: Local environmental groups are still trying to secure new protections for landscapes across the region despite the Trump administration’s push to roll back protections for federal public lands. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio Caroline Llanes has more.

RIGHT TO REPAIR LAW: Colorado's expanded Right to Repair law went into effect on January 1st.The law covers things like electronics and appliances, and it requires the device manufacturers to share tools, software and parts to allow consumers to fix broken devices. Dr. Libi Rose Strigel ,the managing director of the Media Archaeology Lab at the University of Colorado talks with K-G-N-U’s Jack Armstrong to find out what that means for consumers.

