KVNF Regional Newscast: January 21, 2026

LOCAL NEWS: Current Delta County School Superintendent Caryn Gibson announced over the weekend that she will run for the open District 2 Montrose County Commissioner seat in November. Gibson is a life-long resident of Montrose County, graduating from Olathe High School in 1982. She spent 40 years in education and has served as Delta County School Superintendent for the past 15 years. Gibson is one of the longest-serving female superintendents in Colorado to lead the same district. She plans to retire from the school district in June. If elected in November, she would replace term limited Commissioner Sue Hansen.

A new town trash can rollout plan for Paonia is expected to begin in March. According to reporting in the Delta County Independent, the Paonia Board of Trustees approved a bid for them at a special meeting last month. Rehrig was approved as the sole source. Paonia Town Administrator Stefen Wynn said the company has been vetted by many municipalities in Colorado. The new trash receptacles will have a town logo plate and serial numbers with address indicators. Wynn expects the new bins to arrive in March.

The winter/spring session of the New Horizons Band of Montrose begins today and will run through April 8. The Montrose Recreation District 50+ Activities is once again offering this 12 week band instrument class. The concert band is for adults once active in a school music program, as well as an entry point for adults with no prior music experience. Organized in February 2022, the New Horizons Band of Montrose has approximately 25 band members playing a variety of instruments.

FEATURE STORY: Truth Be Told is a new documentary that explores the vital role of local journalism in sustaining informed communities and a healthy democracy.The 45-minute film features five Colorado media outlets, including K-S-U-T Public Radio.For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-S-U-T's Tami Graham spoke to film maker Brian Malone, the film maker behind the project.