KVNF Regional Newscast: January 23, 2026

LOCAL NEWS: The City of Delta is considering transferring ownership of the Delta Senior Center building to the local organization. The city has owned the cinderblock portion of the Senior Center building since approximately 1978. For the city, releasing ownership would reduce general fund costs for maintenance, and for management at the volunteer-based facility, and for the Senior Center, acquiring ownership would give them full control over the building in which they operate as well as use of the basement space not currently available in the building’s lease. More on this story is at deltacountyindependent.com

A group of local protesters participated in the larger nationwide Free America Walkout event on Tuesday. The group gathered in downtown Montrose near the historic county courthouse to speak out against the Trump Administration. Coinciding with the first anniversary of President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, the Free America Walkout event invited people to walk out of whatever they were doing — working, school, shopping — and protest a host of grievances associated with the president’s first year back in office. The local event was organized by Montrose and Ouray Counties Indivisible, which has also organized similar events locally, such as No Kings rallies.

The Ridgway Town Council recently rejected a proposed ordinance aimed at outlawing idling vehicles on public property. According to reporting in the Ouray County Plaindealer, the council instead decided to ask the town manager, attorney and marshal to explore possible anti-idling zones, including problem areas like the horseshoe- shaped street in front of the post office. At the Jan. 14th meeting, councilors again considered the ordinance, which was tabled in December after the public raised concerns. The ordinance would have prohibited vehicles from idling for more than two minutes within a one-hour period, except for certain exemptions. It also included a fine of up to $300 for violations. More on this story is at ouraynews.com

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: Cattle producers preparing for the 2026 calving season are invited to attend the 2026 Calving Season Clinic on Monday, February 9th. The full-day educational event is designed to provide practical, research-based tools to improve calf survival, animal welfare, and producer confidence during calving.The clinic will begin at 9:00 a.m at Pioneer Room at Friendship Hall at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. For more information please contact the Montrose CSU Extension Office or Delta CSU Extension office.

ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS: Last month Governor Polis created a task force to deal with the problem of pine beetles. Across Colorado’s Western Slope, growing swaths of forest have been impacted by the beetles resulting in large areas of dead trees.The task force is tasked with curbing the beetle's spread in ponderosa forests along the front range. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-G-N-U's Jack Armstrong spoke to Dr. Sammy Ramsey, an entomologist from the University of Colorado Boulder, to find out more about pine beetles.