KVNF Regional Newscast: January 26, 2026

LOCAL NEWS: A new, anonymously run Facebook page implicated newly elected School Board Member Sheldon Kier of potential campaign finance missteps in a post on Jan. 12, but insinuations surrounding a $1,000 donation from the Church of the World International are disputed by public records. According to reporting in the Delta County Independent, the Facebook page, “Delta County Schools Community Hub,” stated that “some community members are now asking whether the community can trust Kier to navigate the responsibilities of the role with care, diligence, and constitutional awareness,” citing a $1,000 donation from the church, which Kier returned, and an assessment of a $300 late filing civil penalty, which the Secretary of State waived after the assessment. More on this story is at deltacountyindependent.com

STATE NEWS: Colorado aims to reduce costs for wildfire insurance, Eric Galatas has more.

FEATURE NEWS: The First People’s Festival took place in Estes Park mid January. It brought together Indigenous artists, dancers, educators, and families for a fashion show, cultural demonstrations, and a powwow.As Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Maeve Conran reports, it was a space for celebration, education, and remembrance.